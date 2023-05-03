One body recovered southwest of Montreal; another in Gaspé

Two bodies were found in two separate events in the Montérégie and Gaspé regions on Tuesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

The first was discovered by a woman from Saint-Zotique who was doing maintenance on her property on 72nd Avenue around 4:10 p.m. She saw the body of a man who had been shot, and was floating near a dock.

She alerted emergency services.

"They were able to recover the body, an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audre-Anne Bilodeau.

The body was taken to the Laboratoire de sciences judiciaires et de médecine légale for identification and an autopsy.

800 KILOMETRES AWAY, ANOTHER BODY FOUND

The second body was discovered in a canal behind a gas station on Sainte-Anne Boulevard West, in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Gaspé (around 800 kilometres from the first discovery), at approximately 7:30 p.m.

"The body was pronounced dead on the spot due to its condition," said Bilodeau.

An autopsy will be necessary to identify the body and the gender of the person.

The person's death was recent, police say.