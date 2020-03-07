MONTREAL -- One of Quebec’s two hospitals that perform stem cell transplants is about to reach a major benchmark.

Aside from the Montreal Children’s Hospital, Ste-Justine’s is the only hospital that performs the procedure. It’s in that facility that eight-year-old Joel Makuma will donate bone marrow stem cells to his older sister Jessica on Wednesday. It will be the thousandth stem cell transplant in Ste-Justine’s history.

“It makes me feel thankful because we don’t really have a good relationship,” said Jessica about her little brother’s donation.

“One time she told me that she hates me,” confirmed Joel, saying it happened when Jessica booted him out of her room.

“He had it coming!” she insisted.

But at the end of the day, Joel said he’s glad to be there for his sister.

“We’re proud of him,” said the pair’s mother, Nkanku Bitala.

Jessica suffers from sickle cell anemia, which can cause “pain, strokes, a lot of problems,” said Ste-Justine’s bone marrow transplant coordinator Johanne Richer.

Stem cell transplants have come a long way in the last few decades as a treatment for conditions like sickle cell anemia and leukemia.

“A big part of our patients are children suffering immunodeficiency or loss of production of blood cells,” said Ste-Justine’s physician Pierre Teira.

Teira said in the procedure’s earlier days, it wasn’t unusual for recipients to suffer complications. Now, only five per cent of patients suffer such complications.

“Clearly it’s getting better and we make continuous progress in the way we do the transplantation,” he said.

As Jessica prepares for her procedure, it’s hoped that she will soon be leading a normal life.

“We hope that in about a year she’s going to be off any medication,” said Richer.

“I’m more confident now that nothing bad is going to happen to me,” said Jessica. “I feel special, in a way.”