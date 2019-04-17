

Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal





A tiny white horse with a pink mane has reportedly been spotted a number of times wandering Ile Sainte-Helene - seemingly without a care in the world.

The thing is: no one knows how it got there.

Gilles Bouchard says he first spotted the undersized steed on a side road near the Biosphere while he was out walking on the island.

The pony, however, fled when he approached - but not before Bouchard was able to take a photo.

He then created a Facebook page - 'Sauvons le mini-cheval' - dedicated to the purported pony sightings.

Over 200 people have joined since its creation.

A jogger submitted an early morning photo of the bridled mini-pony to Bouchard, which he then shared to the page.

It's impossible to tell at this point exactly where the pony came from, or whether it is still on the island. It's also unclear whether there is actually a pony on the loose, or if these 'sightings' are merely the result of an elaborate prank.

So far, proof only exists in the form of nighttime photos posted to the Facebook page by Bouchard.

A spokesperson for the Societe du Parc Jean Drapeau, which overseas all functions on Ile Saint-Helene, says they've been made aware of the situation and have dispatched groundskeepers to "actively look for traces of the animal."

However, the pony has not turned up in phsyical searches or via surveillance footage.

"We remain on watch to find the animal, if it is still on the territory of Parc Jean-Drapeau," Gabrielle Meloche told CTV Montreal in an email. "If it is there, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the animal is safe and returned to competent authorities."

"I can also confirm that there was no activity at Parc Jean-Drapeau that would justify the presence of the animal on Ile Saint-Helene," she added.