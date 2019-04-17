Featured Video
Officials stumped by social media sightings of undersized steed on Ile Saint-Helene
It's not a photo of a fantasy landscape: a very real little horse with a pink mane and a bridle has been spotted several times over the last few days, wandering Ile Sainte-Helene and perplexing passerby. (Photo courtesy 'Sauvons le mini-cheval'/Facebook)
Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 7:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:19AM EDT
A tiny white horse with a pink mane has reportedly been spotted a number of times wandering Ile Sainte-Helene - seemingly without a care in the world.
The thing is: no one knows how it got there.
Gilles Bouchard says he first spotted the undersized steed on a side road near the Biosphere while he was out walking on the island.
The pony, however, fled when he approached - but not before Bouchard was able to take a photo.
He then created a Facebook page - 'Sauvons le mini-cheval' - dedicated to the purported pony sightings.
Over 200 people have joined since its creation.
A jogger submitted an early morning photo of the bridled mini-pony to Bouchard, which he then shared to the page.
It's impossible to tell at this point exactly where the pony came from, or whether it is still on the island. It's also unclear whether there is actually a pony on the loose, or if these 'sightings' are merely the result of an elaborate prank.
So far, proof only exists in the form of nighttime photos posted to the Facebook page by Bouchard.
A spokesperson for the Societe du Parc Jean Drapeau, which overseas all functions on Ile Saint-Helene, says they've been made aware of the situation and have dispatched groundskeepers to "actively look for traces of the animal."
However, the pony has not turned up in phsyical searches or via surveillance footage.
"We remain on watch to find the animal, if it is still on the territory of Parc Jean-Drapeau," Gabrielle Meloche told CTV Montreal in an email. "If it is there, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the animal is safe and returned to competent authorities."
"I can also confirm that there was no activity at Parc Jean-Drapeau that would justify the presence of the animal on Ile Saint-Helene," she added.
Latest Montreal News
- Man hopes video evidence will help cancel STM's $250 fare-jumping ticket
- No exceptions for Montreal on Bill 21, says Legault government
- Jason Kenney's UCP wins majority government in Alberta
- Despite Alberta Premier-elect's appeal, Legault says no oil pipeline in Quebec
- Doubts rise over Macron's 5-year plan to rebuild Notre Dame