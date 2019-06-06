

CTV Montreal Staff





The father of a seven-year-old girl from Granby has been charged with two new crimes: child abandonment and failure to provide the essentials of life.

He was already charged with confinement.

His partner, the girl's stepmother, is charged with confinement and aggravated assault.

During the hours the stepmother and father were in the prisoner's box on Thursday morning, the pair did not look at each other.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were scheduled to appear in a Quebec courtroom on Thursday for a bail hearing when the Crown laid the new charges against the girl's father.

The details of the case, which cannot be reported due to a publication ban, were so disturbing the girl's biological mother left the courtroom twice during Thursday morning's hearing.

The Granby girl died on April 30, one day after she was discovered tied up in a bedroom in the home where she lived with her father and stepmother.

Since her death the regional director of Youth Protection Services was suspended with pay at his request, and the province has launched several investigations into what happened.

Nobody in the case can be identified in order to protect the identity of the deceased girl's brother.