7-year-old Granby girl has died; two charged in connection
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:07PM EDT
The 7-year-old girl who was found Monday in critical condition in a residence in Granby died Tuesday, the Sûreté du Québec has confirmed.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in connection with the case. They appeared in court Tuesday where they both face charges of confinement. The woman is also facing charges of aggravated assault. Police are not naming the suspects because a minor is involved.
Granby police received a call on Monday around noon about the girl's condition in a house on Lindor St.
Paramedics brought her to the Granby Hospital, and because her health was so dire she was later transferred to the Sherbrooke Hospital.
The SQ is working with Granby police to investigate the matter.
With files from The Canadian Press
