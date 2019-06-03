

The Canadian Press





The stepmother of a seven-year-old Granby girl who died after being abused will not appear in court on Monday despite a scheduled bail hearing.

The 35-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

A hearing for the girl’s father, who is charged with kidnapping, is scheduled for next Thursday.

The couple’s bail hearing had been previously postponed on May 23. The Crown said it would need more time to examine evidence to see if further charges would be laid.

The little girl died in hospital shortly after the couple’s first court appearance a day after she was found in the family’s home on April 30.

Hundreds of people attended the child’s funeral on May 9 in a Granby church.

The girl’s death sparked an outcry over the effectiveness of the province’s child protection system. Several investigations have been ordered into how her case was handled, including a coroner’s inquiry.