Multiple Quebec ski hills closed due to extreme cold

Chair lifts at more than one ski hill in Quebec will be frozen in place this weekend, as operations are halted due to the extreme cold hitting the province.

MONT SUTTON

Mont Sutton in the Eastern townships announced that it would close on Friday and reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. only.

The mountain is also closed for alpine touring.

Regular operations will resume on Sunday.

SKI LE RELAIS

Centre de ski Le Relais in the Quebec City region is also closed Friday night and will reopen Saturday at noon.

Out of concern for youth, the hill said group classes are cancelled on Saturday.

STONEHAM

Also in the Quebec City region, Stoneham Mountain Resort is closed Friday.

The resort's Facebook page says it will follow weather forecasts for Saturday and "plan accordingly."

Seasonal program classes on Saturday are postponed to a later date.

MONT-SAINTE-ANNE

Mont-Sainte-Anne issued the same notice as Stoneham and said all day tickets for Friday will be automatically refunded.

EXTREME COLD WARNINGS IN EFFECT

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for most of the province. Wind chills will drop temperatures to lower than -40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Quebec.