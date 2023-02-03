Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap

Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions.

The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.

Extremely cold temperatures will test the ability of buildings to retain heat, which will increase heating demand across Quebec.

Quebecers are therefore being asked to reduce heating by one to two degrees Celsius, especially in unoccupied rooms in the home, and to use less hot water. They are also asked to reduce or postpone the use of major appliances, particularly the dryer and dishwasher.

Ouch! 🥶

Cold….and getting colder!

This aft: -24°C Wind chill: -38

Tonight: -27°C Wind chill: -41

(Risk of frostbite within 5-10 min.) @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/SCfWnO83jV — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 3, 2023

These conservation measures are particularly recommended between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday and between 6 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

Hydro-Quebec says that such measures will help reduce pressure on the electrical network and reduce electricity imports from neighbouring networks.

The state-owned company says it will follow the lead of its customers in reducing heating and lighting in all its Quebec premises.