The McGill University Health Centre encountered major problems with its computer systems Monday - the biggest system failure it has ever had to deal with - forcing the hospital to cancel all clinical appointments for the rest of the day.

The hospital network said its computer systems went down around 11:30 a.m. and began returning to normal within an hour, but that the situation remained "unstable." Hospital officials said they do not believe the computer shutdown resulted from a hack.

An ambulance ban went into effect right away and patients needing emergency care were diverted to other hospitals. The ban was partially lifted around 5 p.m. in order to admit trauma patients.

The hospital network says patient safety is its utmost priority. While some surgeries were cancelled, officials say there is no indication that the computer outage will affect critical care.

- With reporting from Matt Gilmour of CTV News Montreal.