Motorcyclist clinging to life after collision west of Montreal

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after losing control of his bike as he approached a curve and crashing in Saint-Télesphore, Montérégie, off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

The collision happened on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

The man in his 40s suffered serious injuries that may have put his eyesight at risk. He was transported to a hospital in Montreal, said Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

A collision patroller was called to the scene to investigate the collision.

Traffic was impeded on Chemin Saint-Georges while emergency services responded.