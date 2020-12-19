MONTREAL -- Those working to keep drunk and high people from getting behind the wheel of their vehicles are watching the line ups outside the province's liquor stores with concern.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is concerned that as shoppers stock up on spirits before the holidays, the number of drunk and high drivers will increase.

"We know that people are consuming alcohol and drugs at home," said MADD spokesperson Theresa-Anne Kramer, who worries that those people may wind up on the roads.

Sales at the SAQ and SQDC cannabis stores are up compared to this time last year with the alcohol retailer seeing a four per cent bump.

"The SAQ's sales are very high right now and that's not a good sign," said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube Friday. "To those who have already bought alcohol, keep it for later."

The Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse says 20 per cent of Canadians reported an increase in drinking during the pandemic.

For women, it was related to stress, and, for men, boredom.

Quebec released ads discouraging excessive consumption this summer and more are expected in the coming weeks.

With no gatherings or office parties permitted, many feel fewer people will drink and drive, but Kramer is concerned that will not be the case.

She said many will opt for secret parties like the ones that have already be broken up by police.

Kramer said partygoers may be hesitant to call a cab because they'll be worried about getting caught breaking lockdown.

"If you’re not being responsible, are you going to be responsible about the way you’re getting home?" she asked.

Also, this year Nez Rouge is not offering its services where sober drivers will help get those who have had too much to drink home safely.

MADD is launching ad campaigns this week on its Facebook page in the hopes that those who stocked up on booze will stay home.