MONTREAL -- The drive-home service by Operation Nez Rouge has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign announced on Wednesday.

The annual campaign provides rides for people to get home safely when they're too intoxicated to drive over the holidays, and promotes the responsible consumption of alcohol.

Despite cancelling the rides, the campaign still intends on promoting responsible behaviour over the holidays.

"The safety of our volunteers, our clients and our maitres d'oeuvres has always been the priority of our actions," said Jean-Philippe Giroux, the campaign's general director. "We reflected on our choice for a long time and it's not without emotions that we made this decision."

Giroux added that he thinks acts of kindness will still be possible over the holidays amid the pandemic.

"From now until then, we're reminding everyone to plan their trips home in a safe way," he said.

More on what's left of the campaign will be revealed in November.