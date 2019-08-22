Featured Video
Mother who left child in car won't be charged: Longueuil police
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:48PM EDT
Longueuil police are not recommending charges against a woman who left her child in a car.
The incident took place Saturday, Aug. 17, in a Greenfield Park shopping mall.
Passersby noticed the child in the backseat of the car as temperatures reached 28 C in the shade.
Emergency crews forced their way into the car, determined the child was in good health, and then found the mother shopping in a nearby store.
On Thursday, Const. Francois Boucher of Longueuil police said the investigation was complete and that police were not going to recommend any charges against the woman.
On average one child a year dies in Canada from being left in a car.
