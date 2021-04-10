QUEBEC CITY -- More workers in health and social services in Quebec are now eligible to be vaccinated, following a Saturday announcement from public health.

On the same day that the province logged a record number of vaccinations in 24 hours, it also unveiled the beginning of "phase two" of inoculation for health and social service workers.

Due to a shortage of vaccines in February, some were left out of the "workers in the health and social services" priority group.

The newly-eligible workers include:

Network staff and trainees, as well as those in charge of intermediate and family-type resources who were not included in phase one

Health and social services workers, including interns, employed by a private clinic

Community workers in direct contact with high-risk patients, such as street workers in mental health, homelessness and addiction

MANDATORY COVID-19 SCREENING ALSO IN EFFECT

With increased vaccination, health-care workers "in certain areas of the network" will also now be subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing.

It remains unclear exactly where in the network the new testing measures will be implemented.

They'll also need to provide their employers with proof of vaccination. Those who haven't gotten a dose in the last 14 days, or refuse to provide proof, "should undergo recurrent preventative screening," read a release the health ministry.

If a worker refuses screening, "they will be reassigned to similar tasks in a non-target environment or withdrawn without pay if reassignment is not possible."

"Vaccination is currently considered the most effective way to prevent infections, protect healthcare workers and vulnerable users, as well as limit the number of outbreaks as well as their magnitude," read the release.