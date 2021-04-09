Advertisement
Quebec has record vaccination day as walk-in clinics offer AstraZeneca to younger adults
Share:
QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's immunization campaign had a record day on Thursday, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.
In a post to social media, he said 69,148 doses had been administered during the day, and a total of 235,969 appointments were booked.
The same day, walk-in clinics opened to people 55 and older wishing to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, to whom 16,161 doses were administered before 8 p.m.
“Quebecers are there to get vaccinated. Because of their efforts, we will get through this,' wrote Minister Dubé.
Essential workers in Montreal can now make an appointment to receive a vaccine. They will be required to show proof of employment when they arrive to get their shot.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 9, 2021.