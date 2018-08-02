

CTV Montreal





The agency that will sell cannabis in Quebec later this year, the SQDC, announced the locations for three more stores in the province.

In Quebec City pot will be for sale at 2491 Sainte Foy Rd.

Mirabel: 13421 Curé Labelle Blvd.

St. Jean sur Richelieu: 171 Saint Luc Blvd. Suite 114

When legal sales of cannabis are permitted in October, the drug will be sold at 20 storefronts across Quebec, with four locations in Montreal. So far only one lease has been signed, that being in St. Hubert Plaza near St. Zotique St.

Other points of sale will be in Trois Rivieres, Drummondville, and Levis.

According to the SQDC, all the shops will be located in areas that are "easily accessed by customers" and will be at least 250 metres away from schools, except in Montreal where they will be 150 metres away from schools.