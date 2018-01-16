

CTV Montreal





Montrealers are paying their last tributes to Father Emmett ‘Pops’ Johns, who worked for decades helping the city’s street kids.

The founder of Dans la rue roamed Montreal aboard his trailer to bring help and comfort to homeless youth.



He died Saturday at 89 years old.



A tribute vigil organized by Dans la rue took place Wednesday at 5p.m. at Émilie-Gamelin Park, and served as an opportunity for friends, co-workers and political leaders to praise the good work Pops did.

The Dans la rue van was there, handing out warm drinks and hotdogs, as it does, for the city’s homeless.

“A lot of people always say the van is for the kids but we serve hot dogs to the elderly also because Pops had a saying: ‘If somebody knocks on your door and he's hungry you will feed 'em,’” said Vern Carroll, a driver for Dans la rue.

Father Johns inspired a new generation of community workers by reaching out to young people.

“He thought, ‘What can I do?’ and he got out there and it's just such an example to all of us. It's never too late,” said van crew chief Erin MacCoubrey.

Never too late indeed – Johns himself only embarked on his mission to help young people at the age of 60.

“And I hope it will motivate us to continue his legacy,” said MacCoubrey.

Countless people were helped by Pops to find a new lease on life.

“Pops really helped me when I was a teen on the street, from the age of 17 and at 23 I went to school there, they have a day centre, so they were really a big part of my coming out of my situation and finding dignity,” said Valerie Pelletier.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau were all in attendance, speaking about the impact Father Johns had on Montreal and its people.

“I was always struck by his smile and his sparkling eyes,” said Plante.

Father Johns helped without judging and saved lives, said Couillard.

“I'll miss him. As a friend, as somebody to look up to, anybody that met him left with something. He was a great man,” he said.

In addition to the vigil, there will be a public visitation for Johns at Montreal city hall on January 25 and 26, followed by a funeral on Jan. 27 at St. Patrick's Basilica on 460 Rene-Levesque St. W downtown.

That event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Mass will be presided over by Bishop Christian Lépine, while Father Emmett Johns' friend and physician Deacon François Lehmann will deliver the homily.