MONTREAL -- Montrealers are banding together to help victims of a volcano eruption in the Caribbean country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Saturday morning, members of Montreal's Caribbean diaspora gathered at St. Paul's Anglican Church to gather donated goods.

“They need people to help them. I'm Haitian and I'm happy to help my brothers and sisters from the islands,” said Maria Eugene.

“I'm from Jamaica and it doesn't matter if it happens in St. Vincent or Jamaica, we have to work together,” added volunteer Clifford Dalphy.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the volcano's destruction.

“The vegetation is gone, the crops, the coconut trees. They're all gone,” said St. Vincent and the Grenadines Society President Alfred Dear. “The homes are being damaged by ash.”

At the church, the volunteers packed barrels with food, toys and toiletries. Organizers said they hope to keep collecting goods for the forseeable future.

“The eruption is ongoing. It may last three months, four months,” said Dear.