Pitfield Bridges in Pierrefonds-Roxboro closed after cracks found, city says

The Pitfield Bridges in Pierrefonds-Roxboro have been closed until further notice after cracks were found on the structures, the City of Montreal announced Friday.

The bridges link Gouin and Henri-Bourassa boulevards and border Highway 13 in the West Island.

The city says the cracks were discovered during an inspection and that their indefinite closure will lead to "mobility issues" since there are already two construction sites nearby: on Gouin Boulevard between Toupin and Wood, and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard between Pitfield and Félix-Leclerc.

Drivers can expect longer travel times in the area and are asked to take the following detour: Gouin Boulevard to Sunnybrooke, then Highway 40 eastbound to join Highway 13.

Police will also be on site to help manage traffic.