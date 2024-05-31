Man's body finally returned to Quebec from Cuba... by way of Russia

The Jarjour family can finally start mourning, two months after Faraj Jarjour died in Cuba.

The 68-year-old man's body has finally returned to Montreal by way of Russia after he died on vacation in Cuba.

"It wasn't my first trip to the country, but it was my last," said daughter Miriam Jarjour.

Her father died while swimming in the ocean and weeks later his body was sent to Quebec by a Cuban government agency.

However, the funeral home hired to prepare the body for the ceremony discovered that the wrong man was in the coffin.

It took two months for the body to be returned home.

"We have a process of control and identification, and so we took care of him and we had to bring him to the coroner services in Montreal and after that, we have special rules and protocol to take care of him," said Groupe Athos vice-president of marketing Pascale Chavegros.

The bodies of Faraj and a Russian man had been swapped and the Laval man was buried in a Russian town.

"It was a very meticulous job," said Chavegros. "And the key to this is the identification, always to be sure this is the good person at the good place of course."

The funeral home worked in collaboration with Ottawa and Russian officials to bring Jarjour home.

While his daughter is relieved that her father is back home, she is still angry about the whole situation.

"For sure, we blame the Cuban authorities," said Miriam Jarjour. She also blames the Canadian authorities for being "negligent."

She added that she has not been able to return to work since the trip.

The family will receive condolences on Sunday at the funeral home and Faraj Jarjour will be laid to rest on Tuesday.