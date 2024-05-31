Beautiful weather conditions for the Tour de l'Ile weekend

Montrealers are looking forward to a warm and dry weekend ahead.

Holding onto the high pressure we saw on Friday, Saturday will be summerlike, as we see mainly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing up to 28 C.

Although this is above the seasonal daytime high of 22 C, it's not breaking the record that was set last year, which saw a daytime high of 34.4 C.

Tour De L’Ile Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a warm 27 C. Once again, we aren’t expected to break the record that was previously set in 2023 with a hot 32.0 degrees C.

With the mercury rising for the next few days, and the UV index at 7 for Saturday, it’s a reminder to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the shade when possible.