A Montreal resident says she was deliberately plowed in by a municipal worker or contractor while trying to get her car out of a parking spot.

Vanessa Brott said she had cleared snow off her car on Wednesday and dug her way out when a snow plow clearing the sidewalk came along Kent Avenue

Brott's car was partially on the sidewalk and she was unable to move it because she had parked atop a layer of ice.

40 cm of snow fell from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning in Montreal, closing almost every school in the province.

A video taken from a surveillance camera shows Brott and the driver of the plow had an argument, during which she said she was stuck on ice, and was going to grab some salt in hopes of getting her car moving.

Immediately after this the plow driver placed a load of snow in front of her car. He then backed up, lowered his plow, and placed more snow alongside her car while he drove into the street and went around the vehicle blocking the sidewalk.

Brott has complained to the borough of Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace and officials are investigating the incident.

