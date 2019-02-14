

CTV Montreal





A man in Ahuntsic discovered serious damage to his car Thursday morning, parked on de Lorimier Ave. near Henri-Bourassa Blvd.

The damage, evidently created by a machine with a blade, included a broken fender and light, damage to his tire, his rear-view mirror, his side doors – the handle to his side door was ripped right off.





photo: Jimmy Costa

“I can’t even open the door,” said car owner Jimmy Costa. “I’m considering it like I lost my car.”

Costa videotaped the damage and called police. They referred him to the city and the SAAQ.

“It’s almost criminal, because it seems it’s not an accident,” he said.





photo: Jimmy Costa

The damage is on the sidewalk-side of his Toyota Corolla, and though Costa said he didn’t see the snow removal vehicle actually cause the damage, he did see the machine heading up the sidewalk before the incident occurred.

He said he will be asking his neighbours to see if anyone has security footage proving a snow removal vehicle was responsible. Costa is convinced there’s no other possible culprit, though.





photo: Jimmy Costa

“Even if people tried to commit vandalism, they couldn’t do this. Anyone who looks at it says this is a machine,” he said, adding that a car would not have been able to access that side of the vehicle.

Costa said he will be visiting the city Friday morning.