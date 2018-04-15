Montreal wakes up to a coat of freezing rain; most schools closed
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018
Montreal, prepare for a bad case of the Mondays, as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the area on Sunday.
Snow and ice pellets began falling on the southern portion of Quebec on Sunday evening. Between 10 and 20 millimetres of freezing precipitation are expected to fall by Monday evening.
Environment Canada warned that the rush hour commute on Monday morning could be hazardous, with slippery roads, highways and sidewalks, as well as possible falling tree branches.
In Montreal, just over 400 Hydro Quebec clients are without power, but other regions have been harder hit. Over 31,000 customers are without power in the Outaouais region, while another 3,500 are affected in Monteregie and 1,300 more in the Laurentians.
Numerous flights arriving and departing Trudeau Airport have been either cancelled or delayed. To check a flight's status, click here.
The City of Montreal began preparing to distribute salt on the city's roadways on Sunday in advance of the freezing rain.
The freezing rain comes along with an early Spring cold snap, with temperatures topping out at 3 Celsius on Monday.
Regular rain is forecasted to fall throughout the week before sunny weather with temperatures in the double digits over the weekend.
In Ontario, thousands of Hydro One customers are without power as of Monday morning due to freezing rain.
The following schools are closed due to the weather:
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- English Montreal School Board
- Comission Scolaire de Montreal
- Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- New Frontiers School Board
- Riverside School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- Eastern Townships School Board
- Lower Canada College
- Loyola High School
- Sacred Heart School
- Villa Maria
- West Island College
- Academie Marie-Laurier
- Academie Vaudrin
- Akiva School
- Alexander von Humbodt Schule Mtl
- Bialik High School
- C.P.E. Riverview
- CEGEP de Vieux Montreal
- Centennial Academy
- College de Jean de Brebeuf
- College Stanislas
- Comission scolaire des Affluents
- Comission Scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
- Comission Scolaire Marie Victorin
- Commission Scolaire des Patriotes
- Commission scolaire des Sommets
- Commission Scolaire des Trois Lacs
- Commission Scolaire Laval
- CPE de Mon Coeur
- CPE Dollard
- CPE JPPS
- CPE Lachine
- CPE Shalom
- Ecole buissonniere
- Ecole Giant Steps
- Ecole Vanguard Quebec Ltee
- Emmanuel Christian School
- Garderie Foundation
- Greaves Adventis Academy
- Hebrew Academy
- Hebrew Academy CPE
- Hudson Pre-school Centre
- JPPS
- Kells Academy
- Kells Elementary
- Miss Edagar's and Miss Cramp's
- Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
- North Star Academy
- Peter Hall School
- Selwyn House
- Shaar Hashomayim Foundation School
- Solomon Schechter Acadmey
- St George's School Elementary
- St George's School High School
- Summit School
- The Study
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- Treehouse Day Care
- Tyndale St-Georges (CPE)
- United Talmud Torah