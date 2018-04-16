

CTV Montreal





Some passengers of Sunwing Vacations are still grounded after icy weather caused a litany of flight delays.

Whether it's those trying to leave Canada or come back home from a sunny destination, it's been a bumpy ride.

Agnes Szabo is trying to help her boyfriend who's been grounded in Veradero, Cuba.

“It's been more than 24 hours. People are stranded there. They've run out of money, they've run out of internet cards. It's just horrible,” she said from her home in Beaconsfield.

“It's not the weather anymore. My family is telling me they're seeing people come into the airport, get on the planes and fly home. But they're not,” said Szabo, adding that her boyfriend said there aren't agents on the ground in Cuba to update them on the situation.

She has been seeking information from Sunwing Vacations from a distance.

“I'm mentally exhausted. I haven't slept all night wondering when do I go to the airport. And I'm in the comfort of my own home. They're lying on the floor at the airport and clueless about what's going on,” she said.

Meanwhile in Toronto passengers trying to make their way to Cuba Sunday night were running up against the same delays, confusion and chaos.

“Shortly after we got here, they said there's a five-hour delay. So we waited until 8 p.m. last night and we got on the plane at 8:30 and we taxied around the tarmac for 7 hours. And we never went anywhere,” said Shawn McLeod, from Georgetown, Ont.

Some chose to take the refund and walk out the door, while others tried to salvage their vacations.

In a statement, Sunwing Vacations said the significant flight delays were caused by the extreme weather event in Ontario this weekend, saying it resulted in a "domino effect of delays which impacted runway operations, re-fuelling, de-icing, baggage and catering services, and shortages in staffing across all airport services."

Sunwing Vacations says on its website that they're working hard on resuming their normal schedules. It also said they will also be offering refunds for passengers who have waited over 12 hours for their flight.

Travellers are advised to check their flight status ahead of time as delays and cancellations continue to be reported.