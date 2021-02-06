Advertisement
Montreal sports media loses a legend as Jim Bay dies at 79
From left-to-right, back: Buster Bodean, Marc "Mais Oui" Denis, Big Jim Bay, Dan Willmott and Ralph Lockwood (in suit). From left-to-right, botto: Mitch Snaden, Doug Price, Omega Medina (on a breakaway in between Jim`s legs). The photo was from around 1979 at the old Montreal Forum as the CKGM Loyola Super Slackers got set to play the Harlem Globetrotters. SOURCE: Marc Denis' CKGM Super 70s Tribute Pages
MONTREAL -- The Montreal sports media world lost another well-known and well-loved figure this week when Jim Bay passed away.
He was 79 years old.
Bay was the sports director at 980 CKGM radio from 1977 to 1982 and worked at CFCF and CBMT TV, as well as CBC 6 Television.
“In my role as Sports Director of CFCF – TV I hired Jim Bay to be one of our sportscasters, principally for the Late News," said his former boss Dick Irvin. "Jim quickly became very popular with the viewers and was a definite presence on the set, right from the start. It wasn’t too long before he was known to everyone as “Big Jim Bay”.
Marc Denis worked with Bay on the radio during the '70s.
"Quite the shock," said Denis. "The Montreal radio and television alumni has lost a biggie."
Bay lived with his wife June in Oakville, Ontario. Irvine Funeral Home owner Brent Irvine confirmed that Bay died on Thursday.
"On behalf of the alumni of radio station 980 CKGM where Jim and I both worked on air during the 1970s, I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to his widowed wife June and family as they deal with this trying event," said Denis.
Denis called Bay a fixture in the Montreal sports scene covering the Montreal Candiens, Grand Prix, amateur sports and charity events.
"Jim Bay was everywhere," said Denis. "And he wasn't hard to miss. At an imposing 6'4", Big Jim cut a big figure. Mind you, a gentle broadcast giant in every sense of the word. One of the really great ones that graced the airwaves in Montreal. RIP Jim mon ami. Oui will never forget you".
NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs said he remembers Bay spending time with fans looking for autographs after events and that he was always ready to oblige in addition to helping out those looking to cut their teeth in the industry.
"Like the late Randy Tieman, Jim was larger than life in so many ways. He seemed eternally happy, always with a smile and a laugh and a good word," said Stubbs. "He was incredibly helpful to young reporters cutting their teeth in the media business, happy to share a few words of wisdom and guidance. Like Randy, Jim was a gentle giant and a huge presence on the Montreal sports scene. I’ll miss our chats, talking about the yesterdays of the business and the friends we’d made along the way."