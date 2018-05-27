Montreal's free Museum Day draws thousands of patrons
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 9:01AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:06PM EDT
Sunday was Museum Day in Montreal, and thousands of enthusiasts madee their way around a cultural circuit of 34 museums starting at 9 a.m.
The official Musees Montreal website offers ideas of workable museum "circuits," where patrons can follow a route along the Lachine Canal or Old Montreal, for example, while taking in the day's free offerings.
Crowds are expected to grow as the day wears on, so fesitval organizers say the best strategy is to start early.
Last year's edition of Museum Day drew over 100,000 participants.
How to get around
Fesitval representatives will have a booth set up at Place des Festivals (Place des Arts metro) to provide information and advice to museum-goers as of 9 a.m.
There will also be entertainment - circus performers and children's activities on-site.
Once a decision's made, there are several transit options: metro, bus, or free Bixi rentals for the day.
The STM is also offering free shuttle service to more far-flung destinations, like Pointe-Claire or Ile Ste. Helene.
Who's participating
- Biosphere (Environment museum)
- Centre Canadien d'Architecture
- Centre d'exposition La Prison des Patriotes
- Centre d'exposition Lethbridge
- Centre d'histoire de Montreal
- Centre des Sciences de Montreal
- Chateau Ramezay
- DHC/ART Foundation pour l'art contemporain
- Ecomusee du fier Monde
- La Guilde
- Lieu Historiwue National du Commerce-de-la-fourrure-a-Lachine
- Maison Nivard de Saint-Dizier
- Maison Saint Gabriel
- McCord museum
- Montreal Holocaust Museum
- Musee Marguerite Bourgeois
- Musee Stewart
- Musee d'art contemporain de Montreal
- Musee d'histoire et du patrimoine de Dorval
- Musee de Lachine Pavillion de l'Entrepot
- Musee de Lachine, Pavillon principal
- Musee de l'Oratoire de St-Joseph du Mont-Royal
- Musee des Beaux-Arts de Montreal
- Musee des Hospitalieres de l'Hotel-Dieu de Montreal
- Musee des hopitaux Shriners pour enfants
- Musee des ondes Emile-Berliner
- Musee regimentaire Les Fusiliers de Mont-Royal
- Planetarium Rio Tinto Alcan
- Pointe-a-Calliere (History and archaeology of Montreal)
- Redpath museum
- Stewart Hall Museum
