MONTREAL -- There are now 3,427 people who have died from COVID-19 in Montreal, as confirmed cases in the city reached 27,733, public health officials announced Wednesday.

That’s up one death from the total of 3,426 reported on Tuesday and up 72 cases from the 27,661 registered that same day.

Another active case has been recorded at one of the city’s long-term care or retirement homes, bringing the total number of facilities with active cases up to 12 – one more than what was reported on Tuesday.

The city has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among Montrealers aged 15 to 39 for the past few weeks, though seniors aged above 80 remain the most impacted.

Public health officials reported 30 COVID-19 cases linked to bars on Wednesday, after anyone who'd been to or worked at a bar as of July 1 was asked to get a COVID-19 test due to outbreaks at establishments in and around the city.