MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities announced Wednesday that 243 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases on the island is now 38,131 since the start of the pandemic. The number of new cases rose above 200 after dropping to 189 new cases Tuesday, which was the lowest daily tally since Sept. 22 when 171 new cases were reported.

Since Friday, the island's officials reported five new deaths, and the total number of people who have died on the island is now 3,498.

There are 10 public retirement homes (RPA) and long-term care facilities (CHSLD) on the island with at least one confirmed COVID-19 cases.