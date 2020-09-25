MONTREAL -- Montreal public health reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the city since the start of the pandemic to 32,292.

One more person has died due to the disease in the city, for a total of 3,478. Quebec health officials announced that the death took place sometime between Sept. 18 and 23. Montreal's data shows it was a person aged 80 and over.

Montreal North remains the area most impacted by COVID-19, accounting for 2,808 of the city's cases. Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace are the runners up with 2,634 cases, 2,589 cases and 2,564 cases respectively.

As of Friday, there are 26 long-term care homes and public retirement homes with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Montreal remains "orange" or at the "level 3 warning" stage on Quebec's regional COVID-19 alert map.