

CTV Montreal





More than 35 teams of police officers, politicians, managers and volunteers will take an icy plunge together Saturday at the Lachine Canoe Club to raise funds that will sustain athletes competing in Quebec's Special Olympics.

The event is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which rallies police services across the province to conduct tandem fundraisers benefitting local athletes.

This year, the goal is to raise $50,000. It's the largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics.

In a statement, organizers said they hope the polar plunge, although a lighthearted event, will ultimately "promote and educate the general public about the cause of people living with intellectual disabilities."

Quebec's Special Olympics training network supports more than 7,200 athletes from 17 disciplines. All funds raised will be used to implement athlete health and development programs.