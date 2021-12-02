MONTREAL -- Two teenaged boys were shot in Montreal’s Anjou borough Thursday night in what police are calling a double-attempted murder involving multiple crime scenes.

Police said they received 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots near the intersection of Roseraies Boulevard and de la Nantaise Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the upper body. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and police say they fear for his life.

Police were also called to a second location, on des Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard where they found a 17-year-old boy who had a "superficial" gunshot wound, according to Jean-Paul Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police. The teen's condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have a description of any suspects but continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.