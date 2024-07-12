Montreal police looking for a man who had been visiting the city

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 37-year-old man who has been visiting the city for the last few weeks and has gone missing.

Christopher Edmund Ott is a white man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds. He may wear glasses and has a beard.

According to the police, Ott's family has not heard from him since June 24. He is said to have made disturbing comments. Investigators and his family have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Ott also uses the name Johannes Luderitz.

Anyone with information about this disappearance can call 911 or their local police station.