    • Debby Downer: Tropical Storm could bring 'heavy rain' in Montreal this weekend

    A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A person walks along a street during heavy rain in Montreal, Saturday, October 7, 2023. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring a dose of "heavy rain" to the Greater Montreal Area just in time for the weekend.

    The storm was slow-moving on Tuesday but brought downpours and flooding to the southeastern U.S. and is expected to hover over the Atlantic Ocean for the next few days. Record-setting rainfall is expected in some states.

    North of the border, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday for parts of Quebec, warning of more than 50 millimetres of precipitation for the end of the week.

    "A low pressure system interacting with the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Debby could affect Southern and Central Quebec on Friday and Saturday," the weather agency said in a notice.

    A BMW sedan is stalled in high water along southbound US Alt 19 in Tarpon Springs, Fla., Monday morning, Aug 5, 2024, as Hurricane Debby passes the Tampa Bay area offshore. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

    However, it added that the forecast could change because of the uncertainty surrounding the storm's path.

    "This will have a great impact on precipitation amounts to come, and on which areas will be the most affected," ECCC said.

    The highs for Friday and Saturday are expected to reach 22 C and 27 C, respectively. Rain is also forecast for Sunday, with a high of 22 C.

    The special weather statement affects the following regions:

    • Mont-Laurier area, Que.
    • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area, Que.
    • Metro Montréal - Laval, Que.
    • Vaudreuil area, Que.
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area, Que.
    • Québec area, Que.
    • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area, Que.
    • Sherbrooke area, Que.

