Victoria Bridge completely closed for emergency repairs

The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions Tuesday to make way for emergency repairs.

According to the Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ), urgent work started at 7 a.m. to fix an aqueduct following a road collapse near the bridge in Montreal.

Work is expected to last until Wednesday, but the MTQ could not provide a specific reopening time.

According to Canadian National (CN) Railway, which owns the bridge, the incident happened at the corner of Bridge and des Irlandais streets.

"CN had to close the Victoria Bridge in both directions on Tuesday to allow the City of Montreal to...correct a road surface that caved in over the weekend," explained Ashley Michnowski, a senior media relations manager with the company. "At no time was the integrity of the bridge or the safety of its users impacted."

Anyone expecting to use the thoroughfare is being asked to reroute to one of the other bridges.

The Victoria Bridge, which opened in 1859, is one of the main links between Montreal and the South Shore.