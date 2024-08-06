Teen girl missing for almost a month on Montreal's South Shore

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for just under a month.

Kassy Martel, 17, is 5-feet tall and weighs 152 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.

She was last seen on July 14 in Brossard, according to Longueuil police (SPAL).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference the file LGM-240714-055.