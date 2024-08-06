MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen girl missing for almost a month on Montreal's South Shore

    Kassy Martel, 17, was last seen July 14, 2024, and Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for assistance in locating her. (SPAL) Kassy Martel, 17, was last seen July 14, 2024, and Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for assistance in locating her. (SPAL)
    Share

    Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for just under a month.

    Kassy Martel, 17, is 5-feet tall and weighs 152 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.

    She was last seen on July 14 in Brossard, according to Longueuil police (SPAL).

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and reference the file LGM-240714-055. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News