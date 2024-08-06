MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fewer fatal collisions on Quebec roads during 2024 construction holiday: police

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    The number of road and off-road fatal collisions during the construction holiday dropped in 2024, according to a report from Quebec provincial police.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there were 17 fatal collisions, resulting in 18 deaths this year between July 19 and Aug. 4, as compared to 19 collisions resulting in 24 deaths a year ago during the same period. Four were off-road collisions.

    "Police officers provided an increased presence during this summer period, when traffic flow was particularly heavy," the SQ said in a news release. "Once again, failure to obey traffic signs and signals, disregard for speed limits, impairment of driving ability by drugs, alcohol or a combination of the two, and failure to wear safety equipment account for the vast majority of serious and fatal collisions this year."

    The SQ is urging Quebecers to remain cautious when driving on major highways and streets, as well as on off-road trails and on the various bodies of water in the province.

    The Mauricie-Lanaudière and Estrie-Centre-du-Quebec regions had the most on-road collisions, with three each.

    The most off-road collisions (three) occurred in the Outaouais-Laurentides region.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News