Fewer fatal collisions on Quebec roads during 2024 construction holiday: police

The number of road and off-road fatal collisions during the construction holiday dropped in 2024, according to a report from Quebec provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there were 17 fatal collisions, resulting in 18 deaths this year between July 19 and Aug. 4, as compared to 19 collisions resulting in 24 deaths a year ago during the same period. Four were off-road collisions.

"Police officers provided an increased presence during this summer period, when traffic flow was particularly heavy," the SQ said in a news release. "Once again, failure to obey traffic signs and signals, disregard for speed limits, impairment of driving ability by drugs, alcohol or a combination of the two, and failure to wear safety equipment account for the vast majority of serious and fatal collisions this year."

The SQ is urging Quebecers to remain cautious when driving on major highways and streets, as well as on off-road trails and on the various bodies of water in the province.

The Mauricie-Lanaudière and Estrie-Centre-du-Quebec regions had the most on-road collisions, with three each.

The most off-road collisions (three) occurred in the Outaouais-Laurentides region.