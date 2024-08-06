Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
In the following days, the department confirmed that tornadoes had also formed on July 24 over the municipalities of Brossard and Boucherville, both located on Montreal's South Shore, and west of Quebec City in Cap-Santé. None of those tornadoes was preceded by warnings from the department, which only issued extreme thunderstorm watches.
Predicting where tornadoes will form is difficult, and forecasters in Canada don't have a stellar track record: between 2019 and 2021, only 23 per cent of tornadoes were preceded by a warning, a percentage that rose slightly to 35 per cent in 2022, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project, a research group at Western University in London, Ont.
When a suspected tornado strikes, researchers with the group head into the field to investigate and share their findings with the federal government. David Sills, executive director with the tornado project, says Environment Canada has recently improved its tornado alerting program, but he says the agency should be issuing more warnings — even if officials aren't always accurate.
“The public loses trust when they get the warning after the damage has occurred or they don't get any warning at all," Sills said in a recent interview. "That's when they really lose trust in the system."
Sills says the department should train its forecasters to more quickly assess unpredictable weather patterns and to better use data generated from radar and satellite imagery for making predictions.
The federal government uses a variety of special alerts to inform the public about tornadoes. The most urgent are Alert Ready messages, which are sent directly to cellphones and disrupt television and radio broadcasts.
Storm damage is seen in Tres-Saint-Redempteur, Quebec on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 after a suspected tornado went through yesterday evening. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Over the past five years, the number of Alert Ready tornado warnings issued by the Environment Department has risen steeply. In 2019, 85 were issued and by 2023 the number jumped to 674, with 538 so far in 2024. In Quebec, there were just three tornado alerts in 2019 but that rose to 85 in 2023. There have been 41 so far this year.
The increase in warnings does not necessarily mean there has been more tornadoes. Members of the tornado project and officials at Environment Canada say the jump is due to better detection equipment and more investigators. And Sills says pressure brought by his group has led officials to broadcast more warnings, although he says they should be issuing even more.
“Sending warnings to cellphones has certainly saved lives,” Sills said.
In Quebec and Ontario in 2022, a derecho — a line of intense, fast-moving windstorms — was eventually blamed for 16 deaths, he said. "All of them were just people who couldn't get out of the way fast enough."
Alert Ready messages are automatically triggered for a tornado or severe thunderstorm with winds greater than 130 kilometres per hour or when at least 7 centimetres of hail is forecast.
Joanne St-Coeur, director of prediction services for Quebec and Ontario at Environment Canada, says "weaker tornadoes are more challenging to predict."
St-Coeur says the agency invested in new radar equipment in 2023 and in updated training for meteorologists to better identify tornadoes and thunderstorms. As well, the department is experimenting with a tornado-predicting model widely used in the United States. Currently, the department divides the country's territory into fixed geographic zones for issuing alerts, which means people living in a city may get a warning for a tornado touching down in a rural area far from where they are.
Instead, St-Coeur says the department wants to use a more flexible, polygon shape to set the boundaries for a tornado warning, which will make the alerts more precise. The department, she added, is also planning to roll out a colour-coded alert system by next year to more easily communicate levels of danger to the public for all severe weather events.
And while there may not be hard evidence that the number of tornadoes in Canada is increasing, Sills's group is certainly busy. On Tuesday, a team from the Northern Tornadoes Project was scheduled to begin investigating potential tornado damage from the weekend in Quebec along the St. Lawrence River, including in the municipalities of Sorel-Tracy, Batiscan and St-Aimé-des-Lacs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
A former employee breaks her silence about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
'Significant' instability, bank failures as Chilcotin River flows over B.C. landslide
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
U.K. government calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts as unrest grips country
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future
Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.
Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Fossils suggest even smaller 'hobbits' roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
-
Three-year project to fix Richmond exit ramp from DVP and surrounding bridges begins
A new three-year construction project aimed at rehabilitating key bridges and ramps in downtown Toronto’s east end is giving drivers trying to get around the city more cause for concern.
-
Video shows possible tornado in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Kingston, Ont. police arrest 19-year-old in connection with weekend homicide
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.
-
Ottawa school bus authority GM out after 3 months
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says its recently hired general manager is out after fewer than four months on the job.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
-
N.S. man arrested after knife attack: RCMP
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
-
Officers seize cannabis from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Northern Ontario
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Armed home invasion in Sudbury leads to kidnapping, drug charges
Four people – including two women from Sudbury and two young offenders from southern Ontario – have been charged following an armed home invasion last weekend.
London
-
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
-
'Hate-related phrases' spray painted at London public school
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.
-
Rainfall warning remains in effect for most of the region
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
-
Kitchener Rangers trade Carson Rehkopf
The Kitchener Rangers have traded Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for future draft picks in the OHL Priority Selection.
-
15-year-old from Waterloo Region reported missing
Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old.
Windsor
-
'Impaired by drug' charges laid after Windsor crash
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.
-
Alleged impaired driver arrested following collision report: Police
The Lakeshore OPP have arrested a LaSalle man following a report of a collision.
-
Flood watch added to rainfall warning for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 shut down after crash involving transport truck
An afternoon collision shut down all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88.
-
Police charge impaired driver after dodging RIDE Check Program
Police charged an impaired driver after he purposely avoided officers who were conducting a Ride Check Program in Bradford.
-
The R.O.P.E. Squad seeks man on Canada-wide warrant
The R.O.P.E. Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Vancouver
-
4-year-old girl dies after drowning in Chilliwack
A four-year-old girl died after drowning in Chilliwack on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Suspect arrested after U.S. family's belongings stolen from B.C. Airbnb
One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
-
Furniture Barn in Surrey damaged in early morning fire
A fire erupted at a popular furniture store in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
-
These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
-
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Winnipeg
-
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
-
Cyclist killed after colliding with semi Friday
Winnipeg police continue to investigate after a crash involving a semi-truck and cyclist on Friday.
-
Prime Minister makes stop in Winnipeg Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg Tuesday just over a month away from a federal byelection.
Calgary
-
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More rain expected in southern Alberta on Tuesday
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
-
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
-
Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
Regina
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Work begins for joint use elementary school, daycare in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
-
Sask. gov't out more than $40,000 after frauds at SaskTel, SaskBuilds
The province has reportedly lost more than $40,000 thanks to two separate incidents of fraud involving crown corporations.
Saskatoon
-
Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Pelican Narrows woman killed in rollover near Prince Albert
A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.