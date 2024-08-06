Man in his 30s killed in Quebec City; suspect arrested

A man in his 30s was killed in Quebec City on Monday night during a violent incident in which a woman in her 20s was also injured. A suspect was quickly arrested in the case.

Emergency services were called at around 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday to a dwelling on Eugène-Lamontagne Avenue, in the Limoilou area.

On arrival, police found that the man and woman were suffering from injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The man was later confirmed dead at the hospital, and the police are now conducting a homicide investigation. Medical teams do not fear for the woman's life.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers quickly arrested a suspect, a man in his 30s, who was also at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, Michel Mwendanga was due to appear at the Quebec City courthouse and be charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jordan Lumbala, according to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic identification technicians to analyse the crime scene. The SPVQ's Major Crime Unit will conduct the homicide investigation.