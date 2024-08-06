MONTREAL
Montreal

Missing 27-year-old woman may be in danger: Montreal police

Veronique Gauthier was last seen Aug. 1, 2024, and police fear for her health and safety. (SPVM) Veronique Gauthier was last seen Aug. 1, 2024, and police fear for her health and safety. (SPVM)
Share

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday and may be in danger.

Veronique Gauthier was last seen around 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 near the Masson Street / 9th Avenue intersection in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. She is on foot, police say.

"Her family and investigators fear for her health and safety, as she has made some worrying comments," the SPVM said in a news release.

Veronique Gauthier, 27, was last seen on Aug. 1, 2024, and police as well as her friends and family fear for her safety. (SPVM)

She is 5'5" and 145 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and glasses. She has several tattoos and piercings on her nose and lip. She speaks French.

She was last seen in a long khaki green dress and black sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or go to a local police station. 

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Ottawa

Atlantic

N.L.

Northern Ontario

London

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News