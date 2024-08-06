Missing 27-year-old woman may be in danger: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday and may be in danger.

Veronique Gauthier was last seen around 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 near the Masson Street / 9th Avenue intersection in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. She is on foot, police say.

"Her family and investigators fear for her health and safety, as she has made some worrying comments," the SPVM said in a news release.

Veronique Gauthier, 27, was last seen on Aug. 1, 2024, and police as well as her friends and family fear for her safety. (SPVM)

She is 5'5" and 145 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and glasses. She has several tattoos and piercings on her nose and lip. She speaks French.

She was last seen in a long khaki green dress and black sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or go to a local police station.