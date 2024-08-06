MONTREAL
    • Man killed, woman injured in Quebec City, suspect arrested

    A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) A Quebec City police cruiser. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    A suspect has been arrested after a violent incident that left a man in his 30s dead and a woman in her 20s injured in Quebec City on Monday night.

    Emergency services were called to a home on Eugène-Lamontagne Avenue in the Limoilou area at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

    On arrival, Quebec City police (SPVQ) found the two injured victims. They were rushed to hospital.

    The man was later confirmed dead, and police are now investigating the incident as a murder.

    The woman's life is not considered to be in danger.

    Shortly after, officers arrested a suspect, a man in his 30s, who was also at the scene.

    No charges have been laid, but he is scheduled to meet with investigators later on in the day on Tuesday.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2024. 

