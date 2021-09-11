Advertisement
Montreal police investigating gunshots fired in the St. Leonard borough
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 7:16AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) opened an investigation into shots fired in the St. Leonard area of Montreal on Friday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., 911 calls reported gunshots on Jean-Talon St., near Valdombre St.
According to the SPVM's initial information, "the shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene."
SPVM spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said, "there were no victims" and that no suspect was arrested.
Shell casings were found at the scene and a security perimeter was set up.
An investigation is underway.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2021.