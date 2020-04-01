MONTREAL -- City of Montreal official opposition leader Lionel Perez's daughter's private engagement celebration was broken up Wednesday after neighbours called the police thinking that a group had gathered at his residence.

Perez said he and his family were celebrating at home and hired a musician to play in the driveway. His daughter lives with the family and her fiance is in New York.

“Given the difficult situation we are currently experiencing, we have decided to proceed with the engagement by teleconference,” said Perez in a statement. “To try to bring a little cheerfulness, I asked a friend to play music in my driveway, while respecting the government guidelines of social distancing.”

A neighbour, perhaps thinking a large group had formed when hearing the music called the police, and officers responded.

“We immediately collaborated with the officers and put an end to this little celebration,” said Perez.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, tells CTV News that during the party, everyone stayed in front of their own homes.

“I don't know who called the cops, but there was really nothing to break up,” he insisted. “Perhaps the fact that many in the community have larger families made it look like there were people congregating. We are a family of seven who were all standing together.”

Perez said he understands the current climate can cause fear, and that the family respected physical distancing rules throughout the half-hour soiree.

“This lasted about 30 minutes, a short break during which my daughter and her fiance were able to live a beautiful moment of hope despite the current crisis,” said Perez.

Nevertheless, the longtime politician has faced some backlash from the community, as well as colleagues from different levels of government.

"Mr. Perez isn't above the rules and he should know that," stated Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Former health minister Gaétan Barrette also chimed in on Twitter, telling Perez he "really should be embarrassed."