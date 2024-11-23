Lucien-L'Allier train station to reopen Dec. 21 after renovations

Exo announced that Lucien-L'Allier train station will reopen on Dec. 21, with three commuter train lines – Vaudreuil/Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac – resuming service to the station.

The station has been closed since April 1 for major renovations. In a press release, the region's commuter train operator said the reopening is happening earlier than expected due to "good progress" on the project.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement during a site visit on Friday.

"The return of trains to Lucien-L'Allier station will provide direct access to downtown Montreal," EXO said in a statement.

"To optimize the service, it has been decided to slightly delay the return of customers on the Vaudreuil line in order to complete the necessary work, thus enabling all users to enjoy direct access to the city centre at the same time."

While the modernization of the station is progressing, some work remains unfinished. The extension of Track 6 is scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

"I am very pleased with the progress of the work at the Lucien-L'Allier station, which will allow passengers to return before the end of the year and will improve the quality of service for our residents in the suburbs," Guilbault said.

Lucien-L'Allier station was last renovated almost 50 years ago in preparation for the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.