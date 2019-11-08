MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a man who was last seen in the Verdun borough on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7.

Police say Peter Voutos, 44, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. They believe he could be in the era of the waterfront in Verdun or LaSalle. Investigators say they have reason to fear for his safety.

Voutos stands five feet eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks English.

Police are asking anyone with information on Voutos's whereabouts to call 911, visit their local police station or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.