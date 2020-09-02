MONTREAL -- A Montreal law firm is filing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of alleged sexual assault victims of former Monteregie minor hockey coach Francois Lamarre who died at the end of last July before his criminal trial began.

The Kugler Kandestin lawfirm filed for authorization to open the class action and alleges that Lamarre engaged in reprehensible and unacceptable behaviour and claims he sexually abused many children enrolled in the minor hockey program of the city of Greenfield Park, which is now part of Ville de Longueuil.

The abuse allegedly occurred over the course of several decades.

The Superior Court of Quebec application was filed against Lamarre's estate as well as the City of Longueuil.

Lamarre was a former Montreal police (SPVM) officer and was accused last December of sexual assault, gross indecency, indecent assault, of having touched part of the body of a person under 14 years of age for sexual purposes and inviting, engaging or instigating a person under the age of 14 to touch him for sexual purposes.

The crimes were allegedly committed between 1972 and 1997 against four boys aged nine to 16 at the time, at the accused's home, in his car and in arenas.

Shortly after Lamarre's death, Longueuil police (SPAL) announced that 16 files had been investigated and had been authorized by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

Alleged victims who came forward still lived in Quebec, but also in other provinces of Canada, as well as in England.

Kugler Kandestin is asking anyone who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Lamarre to contact one of the firm's lawyers.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sep. 2, 2020.