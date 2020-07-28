MONTREAL -- Francois (Frank) Lamarre, a former Montreal police officer and hockey coach on Montreal's South Shore who was accused of sex assault on several minors, has died.

Longueuil Police on Tuesday said that Lamarre died of natural causes on Sunday (July 26). He was due back in court next week.

Le @PoliceSPAL confirme le décès de François LAMARRE, policier retraité du SPVM, arrêté le 3 décembre pour des crimes à caractère sexuel sur des mineurs, alors qu’il était entraîneur de hockey à Greenfield Park. Lamarre est décédé le 26 juillet de cause naturelle. pic.twitter.com/F6bXThZz6P — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 28, 2020

Lamarre was arrested in December for sexual offences against several boys between the age of nine and 16 that are alleged to have taken place from 1972 to 1997.

Lamarre, who was 72, lived in Greenfield Park for some 50 years and was a coach for Greenfield Park Minor Hockey in the 1970s and 1980s.

This is a developing story that will be updated.