MONTREAL -- While Quebecers watch the beginnings of a new administration in the U.S., an unlikely guest has found himself pictured in some of Quebec’s most iconic locations.

Yes, memes of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders have reached Quebec, and they do not disappoint.

"Honoré-Beaugrand, terminus. Merci d'avoir voyagé avec la STM" pic.twitter.com/Ahw1PYSF7B — TOM SHANKS �������� (@Tom__Shanks) January 21, 2021

The original image came from Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

It was a chilly day in DC, clocking in at around four degrees with sharp winds. Sanders made headlines for his no-nonsense parka and mittens.

Nous avons constaté quelque chose d’inhabituel en effectuant une inspection du barrage Daniel-Johnson. �� #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/5L2rXFvfs4 — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) January 22, 2021

Quebec Premier Francois Legault shared the image from Hydro Quebec.

“Fortunately, Bernie has his mittens,” wrote the Premier.

Sanders's mittens were made from repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles by a teacher in Vermont, according to fashion magazine Vogue.

A close up of Senator Bernie Sanders,I-Vt., gloves are shown as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Legault himself was joined by the senator during a recent coronavirus briefing, as seen below:

Sanders has been to Canada before. His most recent notable appearance was in 2019, when he joined a caravan of Type 1 diabetes patients to Ontario to purchase insulin.

The senator took the trip to showcase the differences in Canada and the U.S.’s healthcare models, advocating for his single-payer Medicare for All proposal.

While the curtains remain closed at theatres accross the province, the two-time presidential candidate has taken on a few extra shifts at the Segal Centre in Montreal.

The pandemic hit small venues particularly hard during the pandemic, with some of the city's most beloved spaces closing down in 2020.

In an honourary mention, here's the senator set up for a long night in an underground music circuit merch table:

This meme of Bernie Sanders behind a merch table has us ���� pic.twitter.com/70x98LsVMX — The Capitol Theatre �� (@capitoltheatre) January 21, 2021

Sanders is an advocate for student debt cencellation and subsidized tuition for colleges and universities. To bring the point home, here he is camped outside McGill university.

Bernie in Canada: McGill University, Montreal...�� pic.twitter.com/zPwJPNlUpX — Haydee F #StayHome ������❤️ (@HaydeeF14) January 22, 2021

Seen any great Bernie memes involving Montreal or Quebec? Send them to us on Twitter @CTVMontreal.