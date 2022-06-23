Montreal gets $2 million from Quebec to fight gun violence
Montreal gets $2 million from Quebec to fight gun violence
With gun incidents on the rise in Montreal, the Quebec government is investing $2 million in projects aimed specifically at prevention in seven boroughs of the metropolis.
In a press release Thursday, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault said that the funding is in addition to the work of the Comité stratégique en sécurité urbaine de Montréal (CoSSUM).
The $2 million in 2022-2023 will be distributed among 12 projects in the boroughs of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Anjou, Montreal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Saint-Leonard, Le Sud-Ouest and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
Some of the projects consist of modernizing sports or cultural facilities to make them more welcoming, but several boroughs will be able to take advantage of the money allocated to them to hire workers who will work with young people in particular.
For example, the borough of Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension has been granted $267,400 to create navigator positions for the major high schools and elementary schools in the region in order to create "a safety net for the youth most affected by vulnerability factors."
"Our young people are too often involved in events related to firearms," said Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, who co-signed the announcement with Minister Guilbault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say
As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates.
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
'Good news': Former AFN national chief reacts to news of papal visit
Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, is calling details of Pope Francis' upcoming trip to Canada 'good news.'
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Toronto
-
Toronto police ticketing cyclists in High Park a 'waste of resources,' advocate says
A lawyer and advocate says Toronto police are wasting resources by having officers stake out intersections at High Park to catch speeding cyclists.
-
Does the 'Eco Mode' button actually save you money on gas?
Experts are divided on whether the "Eco Mode" button will save drivers money on gas.
-
This is where Toronto landed on the world's most livable cities list
A new survey shows where Toronto ranks on the list of the most livable cities in the world.
Atlantic
-
Mass Casualty Commission documents show RCMP reluctance to talk to media about emergency alert
Much was made over the failure to issue an emergency alert during the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years ago. Now, Mass Casualty Commission documents show how frustrated RCMP leadership was over constant questioning about the decision.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
Sackville, N.B. residents voice concern over ER closures
Sackville, N.B., residents share their concern over ER closures at their local hospital.
London
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.
-
London drivers are making traffic delays worse for themselves this construction season
It’s arguably the most Canadian driving dilemma — whether to politely wait in a long line of traffic, or take the open lane and “zipper merge” at the risk of appearing impolite.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Survey finds many renters delaying plans to buy a home
Canada Life, an insurance, wealth management and benefits provider, recently conducted a survey that found market conditions are having a big impact on people's homeownership plans.
-
North Bay transit riders frustrated as they wait longer than ever for the bus
Buses in North Bay aren't running as frequently as they used to and some riders are upset.
-
Sudbury mom fights to ensure her children can attend in-person classes
A parent in Sudbury is frustrated with the Rainbow District School Board after trying to switch her children from virtual to in-class learning.
Calgary
-
Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary launches fundraiser to expand, rescues 7 more wolfdogs
A sanctuary and education centre specifically dedicated to wolf-dog hybrids west of Cochrane says it needs help to expand, after accepting seven more animals that have nowhere else to go.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Kitchener
-
Long-time Cambridge encampment resident among those now being evicted
A woman who says she’s been living in a Cambridge encampment for 14 years is among those at the property now being told to pack their things.
-
Police arrest three teens in connection to string of violent robberies
Waterloo regional police have arrested three teenage boys in connection to a string of violent robberies throughout the Region of Waterloo, during which weapons, including firearms, were brandished.
-
Tractor-trailer driver charged after steel coils fall onto roadway near Guelph
Coils of steel impeded traffic along Highway 7 at Wellington Road 32 near Guelph on Thursday after coming loose from a tractor-trailer.
Vancouver
-
Music festivals, more late-night food and drink options part of Vancouver mayor's vision for improved nightlife
On Thursday, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced the launch of a new Office for Night Time Economy aimed at boosting Vancouver's nightlife.
-
Band demands answers after Indigenous girl found dead in Vancouver
Leaders from a small Saskatchewan First Nation want answers after a teenage member who'd been missing for nearly a year was found dead in an apartment in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
-
UBC wildfire experts calling for more proactive prevention this year
Following the devastating 2021 wildfire season, experts from the University of British Columbia are calling for more proactive prevention this year.
Edmonton
-
'It takes time to take off': Blatchford developers optimistic about gradual progress
The City of Edmonton says the Blatchford development at the former City Centre Airport site is "poised to take off," with all available parcels of land either sold or pending sale to builders.
-
Alberta UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith promises immediate sovereignty act
One of the front-runners to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s premier says if she wins, legislation would come this fall to ignore federal laws along with steps to create a provincial police force and tax-collection agency.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor 'most likely' decreasing number of polling stations for municipal vote, as officials hope new strategies boost turnout
Doug Sartori says he remembers casting his ballot in the 2018 municipal election at a polling station that was just blocks away from his home in Ward 1. But this October, that same polling station may no longer be open.
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
Circle of Seven charity golf tournament returns raising money for the community
Essex Golf Club is hosting a charity memorial golf tournament on June 27, and it is a continuation of the 25-year tradition of the Circle of Seven – helping those in need in Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
Two suspects charged with 1st-degree murder after alleged victim dies in hospital: Regina police
Regina police have charged two suspects with first-degree murder after the victim of an assault died from her injuries in hospital earlier this month.
-
Environment Canada issues Tornado warning for parts of Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of the province, as well as severe thunderstorm warnings.
-
'Putting names to the unmarked graves': Chief Cadmus Delorme pledges to identify those who never made it home
It has been one year since Cowessess First Nation announced the discovery of 751 disturbances in what is believed to be unmarked graves, of more than just Residential School children.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
-
Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 Sask.: 12 deaths reported in Sask., 157 in hospital
Saskatchewan reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 12-18, down five from the previous update.
-
Claim that a boat 'works awesome' doesn't count as a warranty, Sask. judge says
An attempt to claim damages for a boat that sputtered to a stop during its first outing didn't hold water with a Saskatoon judge.
-
Saskatoon's downtown temporary shelter could soon have a patio for its clients
The City of Saskatoon-led Safety/Maintenance Committee and the Saskatoon Tribal Council are in talks to create a dedicated outdoor space at the STC Wellness Centre.