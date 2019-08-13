

CTV Montreal Staff





Cyclists in Montreal get a lot of tickets.

Montreal Police lead the country in handing out tickets to cyclists with a report showing cyclists in the city are targeted 42 times more than in Toronto.

Last year, over 12,000 cyclists were ticketed in Montreal compared to just under 400 for the second-highest city: Vancouver.

The leading causes for tickets were cyclists running red lights and stop signs, riding with earbuds in and not respecting road signs.

CTV News spoke to one cyclist who felt those riding bikes are targetted unfairly.

"I don't really see what cyclists are doing wrong here," she said. "I think people are pretty respectful on the road relatively. We'll fly through reds sometimes, but we always check if anybody's coming."